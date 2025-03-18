Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after buying an additional 1,333,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after buying an additional 1,621,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 304,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,454,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after buying an additional 517,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,999,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after buying an additional 656,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised Novavax to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,760 shares in the company, valued at $414,080. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NVAX opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.92.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

