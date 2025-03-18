Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNOFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,232,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $11,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.23, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

