Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,232,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $11,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.23, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

