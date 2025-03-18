Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 251,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,058.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $93.54 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.