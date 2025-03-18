Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTX. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,442,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1,154.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 272,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 25.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,283,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 256,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.09. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $3,479,535.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,098,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,577,803.08. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,457,412 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.