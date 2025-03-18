Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 11,071 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

