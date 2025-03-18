Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 56,914 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 303,628 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 285,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 52,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,916.36. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.42%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

