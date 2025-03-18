Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,998,467 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 70,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

