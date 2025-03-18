Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 19,083 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,102 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,522 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $96,507,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 876,739 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,143,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,659,000 after acquiring an additional 739,000 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,019,422. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

View Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.