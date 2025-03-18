Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $135,000 Position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Microvast Stock Down 2.0 %

MVST stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

