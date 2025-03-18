Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after buying an additional 1,732,857 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,545,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,422,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after buying an additional 74,133 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after buying an additional 170,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 70.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 124,191 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Carter’s Stock Up 3.1 %

CRI opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.62%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Featured Articles

