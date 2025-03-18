Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Grail Stock Performance

Shares of Grail stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Grail, Inc. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $63.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grail ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grail in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $56,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,170 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,304. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $237,976.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,862,541.02. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock worth $360,436.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

