Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

