Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 993,358 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after buying an additional 369,123 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Teradata by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 324,442 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Teradata by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 348,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 161,957 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at $3,340,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

