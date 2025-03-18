Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $693.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 156.81.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.00%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

