Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 169,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 1.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

