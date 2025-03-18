Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,414 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

