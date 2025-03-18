Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 917,059 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AVDE opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.38. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

