Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 10,139 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Van H. Singleton II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $106,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 289,135 shares in the company, valued at $15,384,873.35. The trade was a 0.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,103.26. The trade was a 17.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,850 shares of company stock worth $1,077,024 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

