Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 141,513 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 431.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,513 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. PB Investment Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 613,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

GBTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.72. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

