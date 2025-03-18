Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,754 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Freshpet by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.96.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Freshpet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

