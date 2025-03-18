Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,402 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in FMC by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in FMC by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in FMC by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Stock Up 2.4 %

FMC stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.14.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

