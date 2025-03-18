Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,686 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 78,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of WHR opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -119.45%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

