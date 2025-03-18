Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 7,865 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Quarry LP bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 27.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 781.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $85.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

