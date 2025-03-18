Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,559 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in AGNC Investment by 105.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.45%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

