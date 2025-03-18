Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Get Our Latest Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.