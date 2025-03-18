Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,487,000 after purchasing an additional 876,399 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,474,000 after purchasing an additional 592,523 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,678,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,152,000 after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

