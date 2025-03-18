Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $457.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.13 and its 200 day moving average is $460.94. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.12 and a twelve month high of $536.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

