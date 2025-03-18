Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.57 Million Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 304,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 96,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

