Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,096,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 828.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 413,664 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 303,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,343,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.00. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $81.85.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

