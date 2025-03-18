Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HAS. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

