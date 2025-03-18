Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,711 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in News were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in News by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in News by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in News by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in News by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

