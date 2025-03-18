Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,552,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,796,000 after purchasing an additional 282,633 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 473,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 243,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,725,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

