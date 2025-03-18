Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,666 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $340,427,000 after buying an additional 638,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,561 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $231,529,000 after purchasing an additional 210,113 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11,417.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $71,192,000 after purchasing an additional 162,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,752 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.1 %

LPX stock opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

