Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,828.32. The trade was a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EPR stock opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.72.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 221.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.