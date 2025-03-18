Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 15,763 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CAE by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,235,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after buying an additional 736,895 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CAE by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,430,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 412,906 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $4,857,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth $4,746,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $2,432,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.62.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

