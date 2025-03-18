Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,983 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in KB Home by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. KB Home has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

