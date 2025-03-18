Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 34,017 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,524,000 after acquiring an additional 177,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,169,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,146,000 after acquiring an additional 203,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,525,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,454,000 after buying an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.