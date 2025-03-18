Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 662 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $219.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $109.97.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.