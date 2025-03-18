Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,047 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 109.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROX opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

