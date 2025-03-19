102,061 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 352.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 157,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,455,000 after purchasing an additional 119,936 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 57.4% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,707,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,888,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
