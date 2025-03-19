130,527 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,051,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sun Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 37.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,061.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,323,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,522 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 58.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 959,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,728,000 after purchasing an additional 355,427 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 168.7% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 559,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 351,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,098,000 after purchasing an additional 215,314 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

NYSE:SUI opened at $132.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 508.11%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

