1,421 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 573,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,175,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,329,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 218.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,739,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,138,000 after acquiring an additional 132,836 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.91 and a 200-day moving average of $222.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.99%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.