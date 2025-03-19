1,421 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 573,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,175,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,329,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 218.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,739,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,138,000 after acquiring an additional 132,836 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.
Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.91 and a 200-day moving average of $222.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $250.82.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.
Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.99%.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
