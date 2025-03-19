15,177 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,537,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,750,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 210,803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $192.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.43 and its 200-day moving average is $208.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

