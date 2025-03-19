15,988 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTAI. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,023.80 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

