161,708 Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 161,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $14,900,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.72% of LeMaitre Vascular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 722,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 258,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,797 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,915.68. This trade represents a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.