173,456 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 29.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $288,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LGI Homes Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of LGIH stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
