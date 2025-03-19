194,379 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 194,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,607,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,518,000 after buying an additional 652,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,723 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 485.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 240,752 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

