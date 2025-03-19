21,303 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Repligen by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Repligen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $200.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average of $148.49.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In related news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

