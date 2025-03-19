236,007 Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 236,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,080,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7,907.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XT stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.