23,899 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,352,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

